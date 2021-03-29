Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,611,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $130,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.93 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

