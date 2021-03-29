Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $118.19 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $118,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

