Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $124,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 467.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after buying an additional 1,169,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,390,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.14 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

