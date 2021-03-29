Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,843,585 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,006,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $106,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.