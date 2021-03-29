NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $511.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.89. The company has a market capitalization of $316.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

