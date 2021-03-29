OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Down 5.5% This Week

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $279,178.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00220859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.00965246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00051826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00078658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029686 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

