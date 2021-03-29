Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.