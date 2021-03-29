Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $295,463.74 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.39 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.