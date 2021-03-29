Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

