Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.13.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.