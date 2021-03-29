Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

