Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $265.61 million and approximately $73.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

