O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Stephens from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $496.45.

ORLY stock opened at $506.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $283.59 and a 1 year high of $507.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

