ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Raised to $54.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $664,246.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,274 shares of company stock worth $7,316,187 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

