Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Orosur Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.25. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Orosur Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
