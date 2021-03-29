Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Orosur Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.25. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Orosur Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

