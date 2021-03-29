Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$9.96 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,364.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.11.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

