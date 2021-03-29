Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

NYSE OTIS opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $69.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

