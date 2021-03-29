Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.86

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.86 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 3427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

