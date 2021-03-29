Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
