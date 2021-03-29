Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $252,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

