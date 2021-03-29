Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000.

UL opened at $56.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

