Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,112.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 380,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 61.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CARR opened at $41.09 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

