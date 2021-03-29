Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Cap of $144.60 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00004975 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $144.60 million and $3.04 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

