Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

