Paloma Partners Management Co Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 201.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $176.81 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

