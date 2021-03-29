Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,894 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of GameStop worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $181.00 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

