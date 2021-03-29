Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Swedbank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

