Paul John Balson Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Paul John Balson lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 0.5% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

