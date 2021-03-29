Paul John Balson Invests $203,000 in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Paul John Balson purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $198.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -469.48 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

