Paul John Balson Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Paul John Balson acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $64.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

