Paul John Balson Sells 1,525 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paul John Balson lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.9% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $616.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $721.13 and its 200-day moving average is $606.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $591.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

