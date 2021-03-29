Paul John Balson Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paul John Balson purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

