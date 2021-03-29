Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.42. 92,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,158,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.