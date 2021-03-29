Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.42. 92,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,158,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

