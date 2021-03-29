PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $18.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 11,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,974.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,037,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.