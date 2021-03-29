PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.