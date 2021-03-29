Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Perrigo worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Perrigo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PRGO opened at $42.01 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

