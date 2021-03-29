Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Short Interest Update

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PGSVY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The firm has a market cap of $287.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.88. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

