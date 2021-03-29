Phantomx (PNX) Price Up 1,558.8% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1,586.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 1,558.8% higher against the US dollar. One Phantomx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $361,278.35 and approximately $18,512.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.00368189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.07 or 0.05583480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

