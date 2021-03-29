PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:PHX traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.80. 29,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,914. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 123,700 shares of company stock worth $348,241.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

