Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 270.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,493. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.