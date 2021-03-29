Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. However, Pioneer expects production costs to increase in March quarter, hurting bottom line. Also, reignited worries about its short-term upstream business outlook, owing to the volatile commodity prices, is concerning. Notably, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

