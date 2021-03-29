Piper Sandler Weighs in on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of ITOS opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

