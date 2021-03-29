PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $89.02 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $89.02 million and $38.23 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.73 or 0.00901801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00358541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052016 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002024 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

