Playgroundz Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 161.1% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $3,668.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

