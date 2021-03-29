Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.18.

PLTK stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58. Playtika has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.63 million.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

