Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.07.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.