Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 859,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAM remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 592,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Potash America has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

