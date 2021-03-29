Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $374.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.03 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

