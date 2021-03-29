Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 752.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $149.14 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.