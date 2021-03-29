Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 153,054 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Insmed worth $321,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.