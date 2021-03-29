Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.47% of PS Business Parks worth $309,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,178,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $157.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.57. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.79 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.